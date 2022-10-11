Beskar Hits 1-Day Volume of $318,942.00 (BSK-BAA025)

Beskar (BSK-BAA025) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Beskar has a total market cap of $52,779.31 and $318,942.00 worth of Beskar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beskar has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Beskar token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Beskar

Beskar’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Beskar’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,667,663 tokens. The official website for Beskar is beskardao.org. Beskar’s official Twitter account is @beskardao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beskar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beskar (BSK-BAA025) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Beskar has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beskar is 0.00000691 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beskardao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beskar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beskar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beskar using one of the exchanges listed above.

