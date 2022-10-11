Berenberg Bank Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28,830.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 60.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

