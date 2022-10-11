BeglobalDAO (GLBD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $190,045.71

BeglobalDAO (GLBD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BeglobalDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges. BeglobalDAO has a total market cap of $190,045.71 and $72,563.00 worth of BeglobalDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeglobalDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeglobalDAO Token Profile

BeglobalDAO’s genesis date was January 7th, 2022. BeglobalDAO’s official Twitter account is @beglobaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BeglobalDAO is beglobaldao.finance.

BeglobalDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeglobalDAO (GLBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BeglobalDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BeglobalDAO is 0.88686223 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beglobaldao.finance/.”

