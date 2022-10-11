Bedrock Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (ROCK)

Bedrock (ROCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Bedrock has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bedrock has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $101,094.00 worth of Bedrock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bedrock token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bedrock Token Profile

Bedrock’s genesis date was August 8th, 2021. Bedrock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Bedrock’s official Twitter account is @bedrockswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bedrock’s official website is bedrockswap.finance.

Buying and Selling Bedrock

According to CryptoCompare, “Bedrock (ROCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bedrock has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bedrock is 0.01652102 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,250.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bedrockswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bedrock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bedrock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bedrock using one of the exchanges listed above.

