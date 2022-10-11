Bedrock Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (ROCK)

Bedrock (ROCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Bedrock has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Bedrock has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $101,094.00 worth of Bedrock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bedrock token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bedrock Profile

Bedrock’s genesis date was August 8th, 2021. Bedrock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Bedrock’s official Twitter account is @bedrockswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bedrock is bedrockswap.finance.

Bedrock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bedrock (ROCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bedrock has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bedrock is 0.01652102 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,250.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bedrockswap.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bedrock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bedrock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bedrock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

