BeatBind (BBND) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $81,956.44

BeatBind (BBND) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One BeatBind token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatBind has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. BeatBind has a total market capitalization of $81,956.44 and approximately $10,315.00 worth of BeatBind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BeatBind Profile

BeatBind’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. BeatBind’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatBind is https://reddit.com/r/BeatBind_Master. The official message board for BeatBind is beatbind.medium.com. BeatBind’s official Twitter account is @beat_bind and its Facebook page is accessible here. BeatBind’s official website is www.beatbind.io.

BeatBind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeatBind (BBND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BeatBind has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeatBind is 0.00163913 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beatbind.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatBind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatBind should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatBind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

