BeagleInu (BIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,677.00

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, BeagleInu has traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar. BeagleInu has a market capitalization of $159,902.47 and approximately $11,677.00 worth of BeagleInu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeagleInu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu Profile

BeagleInu (CRYPTO:BIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2022. BeagleInu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BeagleInu’s official Twitter account is @beaglelnu_bsc. The official website for BeagleInu is beagleinu.com/#.

BeagleInu Token Trading

