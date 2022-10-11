Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,175,512. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

