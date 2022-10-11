Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,175,512. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

