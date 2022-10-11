Bailard Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

CSCO stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

