B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

