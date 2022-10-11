B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
