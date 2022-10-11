Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 7.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 61,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 73,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

