Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 367,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REZ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

