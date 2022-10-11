Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 127,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 233.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 67,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.22. 69,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

