Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.53

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 65478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

