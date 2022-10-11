Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,250. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

