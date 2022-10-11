Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 0.5 %

AGR stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.