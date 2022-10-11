Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) versus International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Critical Survey

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and International Tower Hill Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.09) -13.55 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -14.93

International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augusta Gold and International Tower Hill Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.89%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -30.54% -17.08% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -7.32% -7.25%

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

