AtomPad Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (ATPAD)

AtomPad (ATPAD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One AtomPad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AtomPad has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. AtomPad has a market capitalization of $179,208.53 and approximately $40,238.00 worth of AtomPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AtomPad Profile

AtomPad’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. AtomPad’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,304,409 tokens. The official message board for AtomPad is atompad.medium.com. AtomPad’s official Twitter account is @atompad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AtomPad is atompad.io.

AtomPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AtomPad (ATPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AtomPad has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AtomPad is 0.0133282 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atompad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtomPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtomPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtomPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

