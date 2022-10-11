Atlantis Loans Polygon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,322.00 (ATLX)

Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Atlantis Loans Polygon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a total market capitalization of $42,574.51 and $51,322.00 worth of Atlantis Loans Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlantis Loans Polygon has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Atlantis Loans Polygon

Atlantis Loans Polygon’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,353,774 tokens. Atlantis Loans Polygon’s official Twitter account is @atlantis_loans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlantis Loans Polygon is atlantis.loans.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Loans Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlantis Loans Polygon (ATLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Atlantis Loans Polygon has a current supply of 6,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlantis Loans Polygon is 0.03157274 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlantis.loans.”

