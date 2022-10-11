Athos Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,400.00 (ATH)

Athos Finance (ATH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Athos Finance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Athos Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Athos Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $11,400.00 worth of Athos Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Athos Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Athos Finance Profile

Athos Finance’s genesis date was August 12th, 2022. Athos Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,392,450 tokens. Athos Finance’s official Twitter account is @athos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Athos Finance’s official website is athos.finance.

Athos Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Athos Finance (ATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Moonbeam platform. Athos Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Athos Finance is 0.19764454 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78,024.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://athos.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Athos Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Athos Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Athos Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Athos Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Athos Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.