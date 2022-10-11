ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ATAC Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

