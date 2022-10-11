Arkadiko Finance Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (DIKO)

Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Arkadiko Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Arkadiko Finance has a total market cap of $143,400.00 and $11,109.00 worth of Arkadiko Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arkadiko Finance has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arkadiko Finance Token Profile

Arkadiko Finance’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Arkadiko Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Arkadiko Finance’s official Twitter account is @arkadikofinance. The official website for Arkadiko Finance is arkadiko.finance. Arkadiko Finance’s official message board is arkadikofinance.medium.com.

Arkadiko Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Arkadiko Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arkadiko Finance is 0.0281 USD and is up 53.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,362.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkadiko.finance.”

