Apricot Finance (APT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

Apricot Finance (APT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Apricot Finance has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Apricot Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Apricot Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $50,472.00 worth of Apricot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apricot Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Apricot Finance Profile

Apricot Finance launched on May 9th, 2021. Apricot Finance’s total supply is 999,999,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,500,000 tokens. The official website for Apricot Finance is apricot.one. Apricot Finance’s official Twitter account is @apricotfinance. The official message board for Apricot Finance is apricotfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apricot Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Apricot Finance (APT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Apricot Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Apricot Finance is 0.00372372 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $69,734.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apricot.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apricot Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apricot Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apricot Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apricot Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apricot Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.