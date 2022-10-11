API INU Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35,762.49 (API)

API INU (API) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. API INU has a market capitalization of $35,762.49 and approximately $13,511.00 worth of API INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API INU token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API INU has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

API INU Token Profile

API INU’s launch date was April 23rd, 2022. API INU’s total supply is 4,943,663,719,542 tokens. API INU’s official Twitter account is @apiinu. API INU’s official message board is medium.com/@apiinu. API INU’s official website is apiinu.com.

API INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API INU (API) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. API INU has a current supply of 4,943,663,719,542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of API INU is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $139.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apiinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.