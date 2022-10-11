Antex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122,667.31 (ANTEX)

Antex (ANTEX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Antex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Antex has a total market capitalization of $122,667.31 and $485,108.00 worth of Antex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Antex has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Antex Token Profile

Antex’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. Antex’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,781,718,426 tokens. Antex’s official message board is antexofficial.medium.com. Antex’s official website is antex.org. The Reddit community for Antex is https://reddit.com/r/antex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Antex’s official Twitter account is @antex_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Antex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antex (ANTEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Antex has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Antex is 0.00001222 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $513,046.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://antex.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antex using one of the exchanges listed above.

