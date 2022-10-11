Anonverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million (ANON)

Anonverse (ANON) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Anonverse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anonverse has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Anonverse has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $28,970.00 worth of Anonverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Anonverse Profile

Anonverse (CRYPTO:ANON) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2022. Anonverse’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,055,880,000 tokens. Anonverse’s official Twitter account is @anon_metaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anonverse is anonverse.space.

Buying and Selling Anonverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonverse (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anonverse has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anonverse is 0.00002732 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $415.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anonverse.space/.”

