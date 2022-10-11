Annex Finance (ANN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

Annex Finance (ANN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Annex Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Annex Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Annex Finance has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $203,308.00 worth of Annex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Annex Finance Token Profile

Annex Finance was first traded on August 30th, 2021. Annex Finance’s total supply is 597,443,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Annex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/annex_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Annex Finance is blog.annex.finance. Annex Finance’s official website is www.annex.finance. Annex Finance’s official Twitter account is @annexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Annex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Annex Finance (ANN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Annex Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Annex Finance is 0.00576792 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $206,811.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.annex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Annex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Annex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Annex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

