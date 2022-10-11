Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,622. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

