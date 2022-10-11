Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

