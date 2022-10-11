Ancient Kingdom (DOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,694.78

Ancient Kingdom (DOM) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Ancient Kingdom has a market cap of $128,694.78 and $459,283.00 worth of Ancient Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ancient Kingdom has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ancient Kingdom token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00084063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Ancient Kingdom

Ancient Kingdom uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Ancient Kingdom’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,129,669 tokens. The official message board for Ancient Kingdom is medium.com/@ancientkingdom. The Reddit community for Ancient Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/ancientkingdomnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ancient Kingdom’s official website is acdom.io. Ancient Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @ancientkingnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ancient Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ancient Kingdom (DOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ancient Kingdom has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 751,129,668.8080287 in circulation. The last known price of Ancient Kingdom is 0.0001605 USD and is down -10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $332,668.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acdom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ancient Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ancient Kingdom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ancient Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

