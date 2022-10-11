AnchorSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.42 Million (ANCHOR)

AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, AnchorSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnchorSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $9,202.00 worth of AnchorSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnchorSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnchorSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AnchorSwap Profile

AnchorSwap launched on August 13th, 2021. AnchorSwap’s total supply is 225,647,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,276,065 tokens. AnchorSwap’s official Twitter account is @anchor_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnchorSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorfinance. The official website for AnchorSwap is anchorfinance.io. The Reddit community for AnchorSwap is https://reddit.com/r/anchorfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AnchorSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnchorSwap has a current supply of 225,647,213 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnchorSwap is 0.01143717 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,939.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anchorfinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnchorSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnchorSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnchorSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnchorSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnchorSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.