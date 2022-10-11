Analyzing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 145.49%. PetVivo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.33%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than DarioHealth.

This table compares DarioHealth and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.90 -$76.76 million ($3.75) -1.41 PetVivo $120,000.00 198.94 -$5.01 million ($0.75) -3.16

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -301.07% -77.24% -64.63% PetVivo -3,817.65% -99.68% -82.24%

Summary

DarioHealth beats PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

