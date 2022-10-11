Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target at $105.00

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

