Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $148.42

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.42.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.