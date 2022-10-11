AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $28.10. 726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 552,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 50.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.03.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

