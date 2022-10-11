AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $140,295.00

AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. AmpliFi has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $140,295.00 worth of AmpliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmpliFi has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. One AmpliFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $96.01 or 0.00504576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AmpliFi

AmpliFi launched on August 5th, 2022. AmpliFi’s total supply is 88,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035 tokens. AmpliFi’s official message board is medium.com/@amplifidefi. The official website for AmpliFi is perpetualyield.io. AmpliFi’s official Twitter account is @amplifidefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmpliFi is https://reddit.com/r/amplifidefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AmpliFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmpliFi has a current supply of 88,203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AmpliFi is 97.01899003 USD and is down -12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,682.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetualyield.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmpliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmpliFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmpliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

