AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,627. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.