American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $26.32 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,931,960. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

