Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.24. Amarin shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 69,952 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Amarin Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
