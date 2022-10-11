altfolio (ALT) Price Tops $0.0012

altfolio (ALT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. altfolio has a market cap of $26,077.37 and approximately $10,950.00 worth of altfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, altfolio has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. One altfolio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About altfolio

altfolio’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. altfolio’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. The official website for altfolio is altfolioapp.io. altfolio’s official Twitter account is @altfolioapp_io?s=21&t=jfkiebnhiatfgexmkrcb1g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “altfolio (ALT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. altfolio has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of altfolio is 0.00118098 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $50.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altfolioapp.io/.”

