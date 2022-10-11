Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 3.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Blackstone worth $97,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 23.3% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

BX traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. 230,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

