Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $201.01 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150,424 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 6.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $201,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $236.32. 107,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

