Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Albemarle accounts for 0.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,094. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.64. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

