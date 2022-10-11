Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

GOOG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. 1,723,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

