Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. 1,064,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

