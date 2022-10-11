Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Trading Down 6.7%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 4,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,936,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alight by 66.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 94,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alight by 141.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

