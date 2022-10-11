Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.02 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

