Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,403 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

