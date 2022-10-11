Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($135.71) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

EPA:AIR traded up €0.68 ($0.69) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €93.01 ($94.91). 1,000,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.72.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

